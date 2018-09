OnePlus One Teardown

© iFixit

"Beautiful, inside and out. We take pride in every detail of our product, even parts that are never seen.” O RLY? Challenge accepted, OnePlus. On the teardown table today is the $350, top-of-the line, 64 GB One-chilada.

Teardown highlights:

Chippity-doodahs:

Samsung K3QF7F70DM-QGCF 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 likely layered beneath

Qualcomm WCD9320 Audio Codec

AGD2 2402 WX9DR (likely gyroscope)

Toshiba THGBMBG9D8KBAIG eMMC 5.0 64 GB Onboard Storage

Skyworks SKY77629-21 Power Amplifier Module

Qualcomm WCN3680 802.11ac/FM/BT 4.0 Combo Chip

Qualcomm WTR1625L RF Transceiver

Skyworks SKY85709 WLAN Front-End Module

Synaptics S3508A Touchscreen Controller

© iFixit

While we're at it, we'll see how the OnePlus One's guts—priced at 50% (or less!) of other smartphones' guts—stacks up to the competition.The OnePlus One scored a mid-pack 5 out of 10 on repairability. There's definitely some finagling that has to occur in order to get the repair must-haves—the battery and the display—out of the phone. Thankfully the battery isn't terribly difficult to remove (although harder than necessary), and if the display glass ever meets its concrete-laden demise, the repair is still not insurmountable.Compared to the current top-selling smartphone, the iPhone 5s, the One is slightly thicker at 8.9 mm (vs. 7.6 mm) and significantly taller at 152.9 mm (vs. 123.8 mm). While it isn't quite a phablet, reviewers are saying the One's a tad big for single-hand use. Unless, of course, you're the Hulk.The One presents no obvious point of entry, but to our delight, the back plate comes off readily—with just a bit of resistance from a few clips around the edge.The battery is immediately revealed, but it's not over yet! The One deals us a one-two punch with some hidden screws. We don't take kindly to hidden screws around here, especially since one of them is covered with a white sticker—proving that we've been inside…tampering. The device hasn't proven especially difficult to enter, but small deterrents like hidden and tamper-evident screws never sit well with us.The 3.8 V, 3100 mAh LiPo battery fares well when compared to its 2800 mAh (Galaxy S5) and 2600 mAh (HTC One M8) rivals.Both the front-facing and rear-facing cameras are designed by Sunny Optical Technology. The rear-facing camera is labeled P13N05A, while the front-facing camera is identified as P5V35A. According to the details on the OnePlus One specifications page, the 13 megapixel rear-facing camera features a Sony Exmor IMX 214 CMOS image sensor.The One features a set of stereo speakers that connect to the motherboard via spring contacts. In the bottom center of the speaker assembly enclosure, we find a sticker that changes colors when orcs are near—and also acts as a water damage indicator.The midframe bears the designation PC+GF, indicating it was made of polycarbonate infused with glass fibers. We're a bit disappointed—we can't file it away and light it on fire, like we've done in the past. Sadness.