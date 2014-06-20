© iFixit General | June 20, 2014
OnePlus One Teardown
"Beautiful, inside and out. We take pride in every detail of our product, even parts that are never seen.” O RLY? Challenge accepted, OnePlus. On the teardown table today is the $350, top-of-the line, 64 GB One-chilada.
While we're at it, we'll see how the OnePlus One's guts—priced at 50% (or less!) of other smartphones' guts—stacks up to the competition.
Teardown highlights:
Compared to the current top-selling smartphone, the iPhone 5s, the One is slightly thicker at 8.9 mm (vs. 7.6 mm) and significantly taller at 152.9 mm (vs. 123.8 mm). While it isn't quite a phablet, reviewers are saying the One's a tad big for single-hand use. Unless, of course, you're the Hulk.
The One presents no obvious point of entry, but to our delight, the back plate comes off readily—with just a bit of resistance from a few clips around the edge.
The battery is immediately revealed, but it's not over yet! The One deals us a one-two punch with some hidden screws. We don't take kindly to hidden screws around here, especially since one of them is covered with a white sticker—proving that we've been inside…tampering. The device hasn't proven especially difficult to enter, but small deterrents like hidden and tamper-evident screws never sit well with us.
The 3.8 V, 3100 mAh LiPo battery fares well when compared to its 2800 mAh (Galaxy S5) and 2600 mAh (HTC One M8) rivals.
Both the front-facing and rear-facing cameras are designed by Sunny Optical Technology. The rear-facing camera is labeled P13N05A, while the front-facing camera is identified as P5V35A. According to the details on the OnePlus One specifications page, the 13 megapixel rear-facing camera features a Sony Exmor IMX 214 CMOS image sensor.
The One features a set of stereo speakers that connect to the motherboard via spring contacts. In the bottom center of the speaker assembly enclosure, we find a sticker that changes colors when orcs are near—and also acts as a water damage indicator.
The midframe bears the designation PC+GF, indicating it was made of polycarbonate infused with glass fibers. We're a bit disappointed—we can't file it away and light it on fire, like we've done in the past. Sadness.
-----
All images © iFixit. And as usual, you can find the entire teardown here.
The OnePlus One scored a mid-pack 5 out of 10 on repairability. There’s definitely some finagling that has to occur in order to get the repair must-haves—the battery and the display—out of the phone. Thankfully the battery isn't terribly difficult to remove (although harder than necessary), and if the display glass ever meets its concrete-laden demise, the repair is still not insurmountable.
Teardown highlights:
Compared to the current top-selling smartphone, the iPhone 5s, the One is slightly thicker at 8.9 mm (vs. 7.6 mm) and significantly taller at 152.9 mm (vs. 123.8 mm). While it isn't quite a phablet, reviewers are saying the One's a tad big for single-hand use. Unless, of course, you're the Hulk.
The One presents no obvious point of entry, but to our delight, the back plate comes off readily—with just a bit of resistance from a few clips around the edge.
The battery is immediately revealed, but it's not over yet! The One deals us a one-two punch with some hidden screws. We don't take kindly to hidden screws around here, especially since one of them is covered with a white sticker—proving that we've been inside…tampering. The device hasn't proven especially difficult to enter, but small deterrents like hidden and tamper-evident screws never sit well with us.
The 3.8 V, 3100 mAh LiPo battery fares well when compared to its 2800 mAh (Galaxy S5) and 2600 mAh (HTC One M8) rivals.
Both the front-facing and rear-facing cameras are designed by Sunny Optical Technology. The rear-facing camera is labeled P13N05A, while the front-facing camera is identified as P5V35A. According to the details on the OnePlus One specifications page, the 13 megapixel rear-facing camera features a Sony Exmor IMX 214 CMOS image sensor.
The One features a set of stereo speakers that connect to the motherboard via spring contacts. In the bottom center of the speaker assembly enclosure, we find a sticker that changes colors when orcs are near—and also acts as a water damage indicator.
The midframe bears the designation PC+GF, indicating it was made of polycarbonate infused with glass fibers. We're a bit disappointed—we can't file it away and light it on fire, like we've done in the past. Sadness.
Chippity-doodahs:
- Samsung K3QF7F70DM-QGCF 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 likely layered beneath
- Qualcomm WCD9320 Audio Codec
- AGD2 2402 WX9DR (likely gyroscope)
- Toshiba THGBMBG9D8KBAIG eMMC 5.0 64 GB Onboard Storage
- Skyworks SKY77629-21 Power Amplifier Module
- Qualcomm WCN3680 802.11ac/FM/BT 4.0 Combo Chip
- Qualcomm WTR1625L RF Transceiver
- Skyworks SKY85709 WLAN Front-End Module
- Synaptics S3508A Touchscreen Controller
-----
All images © iFixit. And as usual, you can find the entire teardown here.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments