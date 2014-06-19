© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Saab and UK Ministry of Defence sign new contract

Defence and security company Saab and the UK Ministry of Defence have signed a 3 year new contract for a managed training service for British Army Overseas Training Exercises utilising Saab’s DTES system.

Saab’s Deployable Tactical Engagement Simulator (DTES) system provides the infrastructure, instrumentation and resources to enable force elements to conduct realistic, live, force-on-force training while the movements and combat performance of individuals, vehicles and equipment are tracked and monitored for After Action Review. The UK Ministry of Defence has, after a competitive process, chosen Saab for this solution which is structured for light-role Infantry Battle Groups training. The exercising troops conduct collective training from Platoon level to Brigade HQ. The order amounts to SEK 200 million (roughly EUR 22 million.



“Since 2009 our technical and exercise training support staff have effectively been an embedded resource within the British Army and have supported up to seven exercises per year. Saab sees this new contract as recognition of the strong working relationship we have developed with the British Army” says Henrik Höjer, Managing Director Saab Training & Simulations.