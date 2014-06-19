© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com Analysis | June 19, 2014
NXP, Infineon and Inside Secure leads the way
NXP, Infineon and Inside Secure stand out from the crowd within ABI Research’s government & healthcare IC competitive assessment.
NXP, followed by Infineon and Inside Secure ranked first, second and third respectively within ABI Research’s “Government & Healthcare Identity ICs” Competitive Assessment. The assessment consists of first half 2013 IC market shares alongside a vendor matrix where by the top IC vendors were scrutinized against a set of criteria under the broader Innovation and Implementation categories.
NXP impressed for the second year running, maintaining the first position achieved within last year’s government ID Competitive Assessment by continual focus on adding new functionality and features to its product portfolio. Its success within the matrix is echoed within its ever-growing market share, which in the first half of 2013 neared the 50% region.
Infineon impressed on the innovation front, achieving the highest overall Innovation score out of all the vendors. Its Integrity Guard solution is at the forefront of security features and its involvement with the OSPT Alliance is priming Infineon towards additional multi-application enablement and support.
Inside Secure, ranked in third position, scored well within the Innovation category, recently shifting its focus and strategy towards embedded security for mobile, other CE devices, and the IoE.
Research analyst, Phil Sealy comments, “Delivery of a high-end IC or inlays is only a small aspect of the government ID market. Governments are now demanding more from national ID programs, including multi-applications capabilities and credential re-use over other platforms. These new demands are placing more emphasis on IC and inlay differentiation factors such as additional security features, VHBR or higher memory capacities. The government ID market operates at the very highest end in terms innovation and security technologies used. Developments and product portfolios encompassing the above points will prove the required recipe to ensure future market competitiveness and on-going vendor success.”
NXP impressed for the second year running, maintaining the first position achieved within last year’s government ID Competitive Assessment by continual focus on adding new functionality and features to its product portfolio. Its success within the matrix is echoed within its ever-growing market share, which in the first half of 2013 neared the 50% region.
Infineon impressed on the innovation front, achieving the highest overall Innovation score out of all the vendors. Its Integrity Guard solution is at the forefront of security features and its involvement with the OSPT Alliance is priming Infineon towards additional multi-application enablement and support.
Inside Secure, ranked in third position, scored well within the Innovation category, recently shifting its focus and strategy towards embedded security for mobile, other CE devices, and the IoE.
Research analyst, Phil Sealy comments, “Delivery of a high-end IC or inlays is only a small aspect of the government ID market. Governments are now demanding more from national ID programs, including multi-applications capabilities and credential re-use over other platforms. These new demands are placing more emphasis on IC and inlay differentiation factors such as additional security features, VHBR or higher memory capacities. The government ID market operates at the very highest end in terms innovation and security technologies used. Developments and product portfolios encompassing the above points will prove the required recipe to ensure future market competitiveness and on-going vendor success.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments