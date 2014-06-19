Introducing Fire – by Amazon

© Amazon

Amazon has finally unveiled Fire, the first smartphone designed by Amazon.

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.2 GHz processor and 2GB RAM.

4.7-inch HD display with an ambient light sensor and Dynamic Image Contrast,

Global LTE and connectivity with nine bands of LTE, four bands of GSM, five bands of UMTS, 802.11ac support, Wi-Fi channel bonding, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Digital Plus.

Advanced imaging system with custom-tuned 13MP rear-facing camera with backside illumination, LED flash, 5-element f/2.0 lens, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities. Fire also includes a 2.1MP front-facing camera. Both front and rear-facing cameras record 1080p HD videos.

“Fire Phone puts everything you love about Amazon in the palm of your hand—instant access to Amazon’s vast content ecosystem and exclusive features like the Mayday button, ASAP, Second Screen, X-Ray, free unlimited photo storage, and more,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Founder and CEO. “The Firefly button lets you identify printed web and email addresses, phone numbers, QR and bar codes, artwork, and over 100 million items, including songs, movies, TV shows, and products—and take action in seconds. We invented a new sensor system called Dynamic Perspective that recognizes where a user’s head is relative to the device—we use it to offer customers a more immersive experience, one-handed navigation, and gestures that actually work. And this is only the beginning—the most powerful inventions are the ones that empower others to unleash their creativity—that’s why today we are launching the Dynamic Perspective SDK and the Firefly SDK—we can’t wait to see how developers surprise us.”Dynamic Perspective uses four ultra-low power specialized cameras and four infrared LEDs built into the front face of Fire, a dedicated custom processor, real-time computer vision algorithms, and a new high-performing and power-efficient graphics rendering engine.Specs: