Merlin Flex awarded SC21 Bronze

Flexible and Flex Rigid PCB manufacturer Merlin Flex Ltd based in the North East of England has been awarded a SC21 Bronze award.

Mark Merifield, Merlin Flex Managing Director, commented: “I am very proud of this significant achievement and grateful for the support and commitment of our prime sponsor, Thales UK, our consultants Quintec and especially all of our employees. We are looking forward to the presentation of this award at the Farnborough Air Show on the 17th July”.