Oven Industries invests in new equipment

Oven Industries (OI) increases product assembly efficiencies in Electronic Contract Manufacturing by adding Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) and PC Board cleaning equipment.

Oven Industries has specialised in Analog and Digital Temperature Controllers and Sensors, and continues to see steady growth in this type of assembly in conjunction with its “box-build” assembly processes. The combination of AOI and specialised deionizer cleaning equipment compliments the company's Surface Mount (SMT) and through-hole PCB Component Assembly machines.



When Oven’s President was asked; what specific improvements do you expect to gain with this new equipment? He stated, “that’s an easy question for us because what we do needs to be repeatable and reliable”, he went on to say “and what I mean by that is, AOI is robotic inspection equipment providing our production with an accurate way of making sure all the components are present and properly placed, and the deionizer cleaning helps in the removal of unwanted residue”. Then he added, “we fully appreciate that the PCB Assembly is what makes any electronic product function and we won’t rest in our continuous improvement efforts”.