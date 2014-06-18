© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

Anritsu partners with Jasper Wireless

Anritsu's MasterClawTM Service Assurance system has been selected by Jasper Wireless, to help Jasper efficiently service the M2M market.

“Our collaboration with Jasper Wireless is an exciting opportunity and opens a tremendous potential in developing our future roadmap catering to the M2M market requirements” says Neil Tomlinson Marketing, Product Management and R&D Director, Anritsu Service Assurance.



“Jasper Wireless is a significant new partner in this developing market and we look forward to working with Jasper and our customers to provide a global M2M ecosystem.” says Gerald Ostheimer, CEO Anritsu Service Assurance.



“The mobile IoT market is complex and varied, involving mobile operators, connected device manufacturers and enterprise end-customers across multiple vertical industries. Creating a cloud-based platform that combines carrier-grade reliability with the flexibility and nimbleness of the cloud model requires rigorous service assurance and monitoring,” said Daniel Collins, Chief Technology Officer, Jasper Wireless. “We are pleased to be working with Anritsu to support us in delivering the best in class platform powering the mobile internet of things.”