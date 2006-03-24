NEC to launch ”green” mobile

NEC N701iECO, released last week on the Japanese market, will according to NEC not contribute to the green-house effect.

The electronics in the mobile is the same as in earlier models but the main difference is in the shell. The normally used plastic material is changed to a natural organic material based on a corn starch armed with fibres from a certain hibiscus. This new material is reportedly just as shock resistant as the normally used plastic material. As the new material consists of 90 percent of herbal carbon compounds the new material do not contribute to the green-house effect like the oil based plastics would have done.