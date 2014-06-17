© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Fusion Electronics selects Teknek cleaning systems

Fusion Electronics in Lucknow, India, have ordered several Teknek CM8 cleaning systems and several Teknek Desktop cleaning systems for their PCB manufacturing process.

The company selected the Teknek machines based on its quality, performance and reliability. Merasia Ltd – the ‘Master Distributor’ of Teknek Cleaning Systems in South East Asia – has long experience in India, and will provide the company with service support.