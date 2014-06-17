© joingate-dreamstime.com

Flextronics Paderborn has been acquired

The private equity fund 4K Invest has acquired the outstanding share capital of Paderborn-based Flextronics International Germany GmbH & Co KG from Flextronics Group.

The company will continue its operations under the new name Periscope GmbH, which will be the legal successor, according to sources.



The 4K Invest manager Mr. Markus Roschel, has been appointed CEO of Periscope GmbH and complements the existing local management, the sources continued.



Periscope GmbH in Paderborn will continue its operations unchanged.