© Essemtec

Essemtec Benelux expands activities and relocates

Strong growth and an increased number of inquiries have made it necessary for Essemtec Benelux to move to a new office location.

Essemtec Benelux has moved to Aarschot where the new site offers superior space with offices, warehouse, demo room and a larger spare parts stock.



“Moving to Aarschot was the best choice and emphasizes our commitment to the local market,” said Tom Van Tongelen, Managing Director of Essemtec Benelux. “Our new location is not only bigger, but also offers a demo room as well as enough space to enlarge our spare parts stock and our refurbishment capabilities. Now we can offer our customers full machine training sessions as well as a faster direct service and support.”