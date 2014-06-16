© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Flextronics is in on China's first commercial aircraft

Flextronics has been selected by Aviage Systems to manufacture Integrated Modular Avionics (IMA) cabinet units to support commercial aircraft programs in China.

Aviage Systems is a joint venture between General Electric Company (GE) and Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a provider of avionics systems and supplier to China's first commercial aircraft, COMAC C919.



Flextronics is providing supply chain solutions to Aviage Systems from its facility in Suzhou, China.



"We are very pleased to partner with Aviage Systems and contribute to this prestigious project," said Dan Ostrosky, Senior Vice President of Aerospace and Defense at Flextronics.



"Flextronics strives to continually provide our customers with value-added supply chain solutions that further increases its success such as manufacturing support for the next generation of commercial aircraft programs in China," he added.