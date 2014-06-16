© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Sonova to acquire Comfort Audio

Sonova Holding AG and Comfort Audio i Halmstad AB (Sweden) has entered into an agreement where Sonova will acquire 100% of the shares of Comfort Audio.

Comfort Audio is specialised in the development, manufacturing and distribution of assistive listening devices. The hearing solutions of Comfort Audio cater especially to assist people with hearing loss in challenging listening situations, for example in larger work group sessions or in schools, and complement Sonova’s wireless and non-wireless product and solution offering. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The parties agreed to keep the terms of the transaction confidential.



Comfort Audio employs around 90 staff, mainly in Sweden. Sonova plans to maintain the Halmstad base of Comfort Audio.