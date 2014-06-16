Welcome to the world, Jimmy!

© Intel

Meet Jimmy – the humanoid robot now crawling out of its creators imagination – and possibly all the way to your home.

Specification:

Height: 68.5 CM / 27 Inches

Weight: 6 kg / 13.2 lbs

Walking Speed: 30 CM/s

Runtime: 45 minutes

Actuators: 12 x MX-106 / 6 x MX-64 / 2 x MX-28

Sensors: Gyro, Accelerometer, cameras , microphone

Processor: Intel NUC quad Core i5, 4gb RAM, 32 gig SSD

Sub Controller: CM730 (Arbotix-PRO coming soon)

Wireless Control Options: Xbee, Wifi, Bluetooth

Battery: 4 cell 14.8V 4000 mAh LiPo

OS: Choice of Ubuntu 14.04 or Yocto OpenEmbedded Linux

Code: Open Source C++ framework based on the

Frame: 5052 Aluminum Metal Brackets

Body Panels: 3D printed Nylon

"The robots are here to stay, whether we like it or not", someone said to me the other day. That certainly seems true as the consumer oriented robots are becoming more advanced day by day – and more easily available. Jimmy is an open source project and - according to its creators - filled with humanity. Quite a social being that is. Though surely a dog or a cat would make a cheaper pet (though not as fancy).Well, here you have it, the first robot platform to come from the 21st Century Robot Project, Jimmy the Research Humanoid. The 21st Century Robot project is the creation of Intel's Futurist Brian David Johnson and is the result of the collaboration of developers from USC, Olin College, and Trossen Robotics.The internal endoskeleton is manufactured from aluminium, while the exterior is designed to be 3D printable for that extra special touch. And what is it that powers this little fellow?