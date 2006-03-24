Electronics Production | March 24, 2006
Rutronik joins up with Finder in Europe
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente and global relay manufacturer Finder have forged a partnership at the European level, a move which makes Rutronik the market leader in relay distribution.
Its product portfolio includes manufacturers Tyco, Omron, Panasonic, Fujitsu and Comus - and now Finder. By expanding its line, broadline distributor Rutronik is hoping to achieve even greater penetration of all market segments, particularly industry. Finder was convinced above all by the shared philosophy of the owner-operated company, the balanced Rutronik product portfolio, its pan-European presence and technical expertise both as a systems and solution provider. Finder's portfolio covers a broad spectrum of industrial and PCB relays in various designs for numerous fields of application in addition to a large selection of time delay relays. Brand-new additions to the range are measuring and monitoring relays for current, voltage, temperature and fill
ing levels.
"The pan-European cooperation with Finder fits in ideally with our endeavours to harmonise our lines across the continent and to establish a well-rounded portfolio. Operating across borders, we offer our customers a broad and at the same time deep offering, which 'incorporates' a 'second source' for many products," explained Jörg Ciper, head of the Electromechanics division. "With the support of our manufacturers and the Rutronik FAEs, our customers can decide - without being tied to specific manufacturers - as to which components are best suited to their requirements. This in turn gives customers a high degree of flexibility in terms of their applications' design-in technology."
The Electromechanics division was set up in 1995 as part of the "broadline distributor concept" and has developed decisively since 2003 under the management of Jörg Ciper. During this period, the division has signed up numerous new franchises and contract extensions within the scope of developing its successful market presence. Across Europe, the organisational structures cater to all specific requirements encountered in the field of electromechanics. At local level, experienced electromechanical product specialists are available in each country. For the automotive, mechanical engineering, medical technology and consumer electronics market segments, the electromechanical division has also put together specially adapted "Emech product packages", which greatly facilitate the customers' task of selecting the best components for their particular applications.
