© continental

Continental opens a new production facility in Russia

Automotive supplier Continental has opened a new facility of its Automotive Divisions at the company’s Russian production site in Kaluga.

Continental has invested a total of EUR 24 million in the new production facility, which has a capacity of up to one million engine control units as well as 500'000 fuel supply units and 500'000 fuel rail systems.



“With the new plant, we have increased our production capacity in Russia, and that will enable us to serve customers in Russia on a long-term basis with products manufactured in Russia. This is a further strategic step to positioning ourselves in the rapidly growing Russian automotive market as one of the world’s leading supplier of electronics,” said José Avila, Member of the Executive Board of Continental and President of the Powertrain Division.



The Continental site in the Kaluga South industrial park is located in the immediate vicinity of the assembly plants of Volkswagen, Volvo Trucks and PSA. The new Automotive facility, which was completed in 16 months, occupies an area of 7'200 square metres of utility space.



“The new production facility in every way meets the high standards of quality Continental enforces at all of its international sites, and this applies both to the production lines themselves and to the systems and components produced here,” said Christian Kögl, Head of Continental Powertrain Russia and CEO of Continental Automotive Systems RUS. “Since establishing the site in 2007, we have greatly expanded the range and volume of products manufactured here. Among other things, the new facility will help to meet the demand for efficient, electronically controlled engine systems, which is growing rapidly in response to Russia’s stricter emissions standards.”