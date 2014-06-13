© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Molex to acquire Italian cable manufacturer Flamar

Molex Incorporated has signed a binding agreement to acquire Flamar Cavi Elettrici S.r.l. The Italy-based Flamar designs and manufactures custom cables for multiple markets and applications.

According to Tim Ruff, Molex senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy, the acquisition will help expand Molex cabling product offerings for machine and process control in the industrial automation and robotic industries.



“Flamar has an outstanding reputation as a trusted and reliable provider of high quality cable solutions for assembly lines, conveyors—anywhere industrial connectivity is required,” states Ruff. “Their cable design strengths and European customer base in machine building and robotics align well with our global capacity to meet demand in these key markets.”



Flamar will operate as a subsidiary of Molex Incorporated. The acquisition is subject to anti-trust approval and is expected to close in the calendar third quarter 2014. Terms were not disclosed.