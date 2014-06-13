© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Acer and MediaTek team up for IoT development

Acer in MOU with MediaTek for Cloud and Wearable Technologies - MediaTek joins Acer’s partner alliance for the development of BYOC solutions for the cloud era.

Acer and MediaTek has entered a memorandum of understanding in the cooperation of cloud and wearable technologies. The companies hope to create more opportunities for innovation and develop a wide range of products in this emerging field.



Acer’s cloud solution, Build Your Own Cloud (BYOC), is based on the Acer Open Platform (AOP) and allies with partners across platform and industries with the goal of building applications to enhance the quality of life in the connected world.



Stan Shih, Chairman of Acer, said, “Acer will be working with MediaTek on the development of BYOC. I’m excited about the potential opportunities it brings for our companies in the field of cloud technology and wearable devices, and am looking forward to seeing innovative new applications and technologies that benefit our customers in the BYOC ecosystem.