Cavendish Kinetics wins IST Prize

Cavendish Kinetics wins prestigious 2006 IST Grand Prize Nanomech recognized as the best of European innovation by Euro-CASE.

Cavendish Kinetics has won the coveted 2006 European Information Society Technology (IST) Grand Prize in recognition of its innovative Nanomech(tm) embedded non-volatile memory technology.



Now in its eleventh year, the European IST Prize is organized by the European Commission and European Council of Applied Sciences, Technologies and Engineering (Euro-CASE) in recognition of groundbreaking products that represent the best of European technological innovation.



Last December, Cavendish Kinetics was one of 20 finalists shortlisted from more than 200 applicants from 28 European countries. The final award ceremony was held on the 22nd of March at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Vienna. As winner of this prestigious award, Cavendish Kinetics receives €200,000 prize money.



Dr Mike Beunder, CEO of Cavendish Kinetics, said, "We're delighted to have won this award especially in the face of stiff competition from around Europe. We appreciate the hard work and diligence of the European Commission. It is especially gratifying to see the appreciation of Cavendish Kinetics' novel and revolutionary technology by such an extensive group. The resulting broader visibility and recognition for Nanomech will be extremely valuable in its ongoing development and commercialisation."



Nanomech is an innovation in data storage which dramatically enhances non-volatile memory. The technology is capable of simple incorporation into standard CMOS and other processes and offers semiconductor companies and foundries a lower power, higher speed alternative to embedded Fuse, Flash and EEPROM.

