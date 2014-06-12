© Evertiq

Active-PCB Solutions receives AS9100 Certification

EMS-provider Active-PCB Solutions has achieved AS9100 certification. AS9100 is recognised around the world as the level of excellence in quality management systems for meeting the demands of the Aerospace industry

But it is not only Active-PCB Solutions’ defence customers that will benefit from this, as the certification relates to critical areas important to all industries, such as process control and supply chain management.



Gary Turner, Managing Director of Active-PCB Solutions commented, “Since the implementation of AS9100 within Active there has been a greater sense of shared responsibility enabling us to have even more open and engaging relationships with both our suppliers and customers. By streamlining our processes we have been able to offer our customers improved efficiencies to reduce costs and enhance business performance”.