Essemtec partners up with WKK for Southeast Asia

Essemtec has expanded its market presence by appointing Wong’s Kong King Distribution (Singapore) PTE LTD as its new representative in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Jay Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of Essemtec Asia, said, “We are delighted to join with WKK. Essemtec has been looking for strong representation in Southeast Asia for some considerable time and I believe we found a suitable partner in WKK. They have the industry and product knowledge, the integrity and customer support ethics that are key to our success. They are exactly the partners we need to establish the Essemtec brand in these countries.”