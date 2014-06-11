© daniel-schweinert-dreamstime.com

Laird opens new manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Expanding its reach and proximity to key Asian markets, Laird has opened a new manufacturing plant near Hanoi – its first in Vietnam -- to better serve manufacturers of smart phones, portable electronics and other devices.

The new facility is located in Bac Ninh, and is already fully operating. “Vietnam has grown to become a leading manufacturing center for many global technology companies, and we’re very glad to be among them,” David Lockwood, CEO, told the audience. “This plant will further strengthen our design and manufacturing capabilities worldwide.”



The facility will predominantly manufacture precision metals and electronic materials for Laird’s Performance Materials Division, which designs and supplies electromagnetic interference shielding, thermal management solutions and signal integrity products for the smart phone, transportation, IT/telecoms, medical and consumer industries worldwide.



The Bac Ninh plant, Lockwood said, will complement Laird’s new design center and its newly acquired Model Solution prototype business, both in Seoul, South Korea, and other Laird facilities in China and Malaysia.