New machine investment at Darekon's Klaukkala factory

Automated Flexible Manufacturing System (FMS) Cell consists of two punching machines and automated warehouse. This investment enables Darekon to offer faster service and larger product portfolio.

”This is significant investment for our Klaukkala factory. We have had four punching machines which will now be replaced with environmentally-friendly machines.” Says Klaukkala factory Director Pekka Antikainen.



“The first punching machine has been already installed and in production. The entire FMS Cell will be in production by the end of August. The bigger part of the installation will be done during the off season in July. Our capacity, product quality and production up-time will have further improvement” says Pekka Antikainen.



The new machines will be delivered by LKI Käldman.