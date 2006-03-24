Alcatel and Lucent in merger talks

Alcatel and Lucent are currently negotiating a potential merger. The companies refuse to further comment until they reach an agreement or terminate their negotiations.

US-based Lucent has lately increased its European focus. Lucent has taken many European contracts lately and was recently selected by the European Commission to provide an analysis of Europe's network infrastructure. Alcatel, based in France, has a strong presence in the EMEA-region and some presence in Asia Pacific as well and the merger could help both of the companies to increase their presence in the US and the EMEA markets.



Alcatel and Lucent both provide telecoms equipment such as fibre networks, mobile networks and a wide range of network solutions.