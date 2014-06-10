© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 10, 2014
Thales Alenia Space expands in the UK with acquisition
Thales Alenia Space has completed the acquisition of the space activities of Systems Engineering & Assessment Limited (SEA), part of Cohort plc.
This acquisition will reinforce its new subsidiary Thales Alenia Space UK and will boost its growth in systems engineering and research & technology (R&T). The acquisition will provide the company with expertise in electronics and space mission subsystems and a customer base that already includes ESA.
Thales Alenia Space UK has recently opened their new offices in Harwell, Oxfordshire, which in addition to space propulsion activities in Belfast, and now the acquisition of SEA’s space business has established Thales Alenia Space as a national contributor to the UK space industry.
Martin Gee, CEO of Thales Alenia Space UK. said “Our decision to come to the UK, motivated by the UK Government’s work has been supported by concrete actions to bolster the development of our activities in the short term. Our acquisition of the space business of SEA gives a kickstart to our ambitions in the UK, and aligns well with the global business of Thales Alenia Space, and in particular regarding a number of technologies that have been developed here in the UK by the SEA engineers, and their use in future space missions, in addition to a number of exciting ongoing international programs.”
Thales Alenia Space President and CEO Jean Loïc Galle emphasized that, “Through this acquisition, Thales Alenia Space UK is in working order to support the UK Space Agency and aspire to reinforce its development in the advanced space technologies. This approach is a natural fit with the company’s “Ambition 10” growth plan for the coming years.”
Thales Alenia Space UK has recently opened their new offices in Harwell, Oxfordshire, which in addition to space propulsion activities in Belfast, and now the acquisition of SEA’s space business has established Thales Alenia Space as a national contributor to the UK space industry.
Martin Gee, CEO of Thales Alenia Space UK. said “Our decision to come to the UK, motivated by the UK Government’s work has been supported by concrete actions to bolster the development of our activities in the short term. Our acquisition of the space business of SEA gives a kickstart to our ambitions in the UK, and aligns well with the global business of Thales Alenia Space, and in particular regarding a number of technologies that have been developed here in the UK by the SEA engineers, and their use in future space missions, in addition to a number of exciting ongoing international programs.”
Thales Alenia Space President and CEO Jean Loïc Galle emphasized that, “Through this acquisition, Thales Alenia Space UK is in working order to support the UK Space Agency and aspire to reinforce its development in the advanced space technologies. This approach is a natural fit with the company’s “Ambition 10” growth plan for the coming years.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments