Another distributor appointed by Europlacer

Europlacer has appointed its third distributor in short time. This time the Turkish Linetech has been appointed for Turkey.

Linetech is based in Istanbul.



"Electronics Manufacturing in Turkey is still expanding; however, this is a new market for Europlacer. The team at Linetech has many years combined experience in both CEM and OEM environments. They work closely with large companies such as Beko, Vestel and Deka Elektronik, making them familiar with the technology needs of such organisations and the tier 2 CEMs that support them," Steve Farragher, International Sales Manager for BEI told emsnow.com.



"When visiting a number of companies with Linetech recently, I was pleasantly surprised to find that there is a great deal of interest in the integrated intelligence that the Europlacer product has to offer", he added.