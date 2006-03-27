Mentor launches start up support

Mentor Graphics has launched a firm in the UK called Cre8Ventures. The aim is to connect start up electronic design companies with prospective partners.

Cre8Ventures is launched by Mentor Graphics UK Limited as an independent network. It aims to help start-up electronic design companies achieve business success. “At Cre8Ventures, we believe you deserve the finest advice and events to help bring your ideas to the world's markets. What's more, regardless of your involvement with Cre8Ventures, your ideas and business venture always remains your property”, the company said in a statement.