Mentor Graphics acquires Nimbic

Mentor Graphics has acquired Nimbic, a provider of Maxwell- accurate, 3D full-wave electromagnetic (EM) simulation solutions.

The acquisition of Nimbic will expand and strengthen Mentor’s chip-package-board simulation portfolio.



“Nimbic’s world-class 3D electromagnetic simulation solutions for signal integrity, power integrity, and EMI (electromagnetic interference) analysis are used by numerous leaders in the electronics industry to address their enterprise-wide challenges for chip-package-board design,” said Raul Camposano, CEO, Nimbic, Inc. “Nimbic’s recognized solutions enable the industry to cope with increasingly higher-end complexity. We see joining Mentor Graphics as a natural fit with its own leadership in PCB and package systems design, global footprint, and extensive network of enterprise customers. We view this transaction as very positive for our customers, our employees, and the industry as a whole.”



“Mentor Graphics is already the recognized leader in PCB systems design with our flagship Xpedition flow and our market-leading HyperLynx solutions for signal integrity, power integrity, DRC and thermal analysis. Nimbic’s 3D electromagnetic simulation further enhances Mentor’s portfolio to solve the increasing complexity challenges that our customers face,” said Henry Potts, vice president and general manager of the Mentor Graphics Systems Design Division. “Mentor is committed to providing simulation solutions from entry-level to advanced, including IC package and package co-design. The addition of Nimbic further extends Mentor’s leadership in systems design simulation and is a valuable addition to our offerings already provided through Xpedition.”