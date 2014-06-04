© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Benchmark Electronics expands in the US

Benchmark Electronics will be expanding business operations and opening a new location in Round Rock, Texas this summer.

New business opportunities with several high-tech companies are driving the need for an increased local presence, and after looking at several locations in the Austin area, Round Rock’s Corridor Park location was chosen for the new facility.



“We are pleased to expand in Round Rock and are excited about continued growth prospects in the area,” said Gayla J. Delly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Benchmark Electronics. “We have also been pleased with the support of the Round Rock Chamber as we grow in support of our customers.”