© arkadiusz weglewski dreamstime.com

Google to spend USD 1 billion on satellites?

Googles' global empire may soon take an extraterrestrial turn, as the company - quite literally - aims for the stars.

The world surrounded by small Google satellites, weighing in at less than 250 pounds; that may be the future, according to Wall Street Journal. The network of satellites would - in combination with Google drones - provide internet for most people on the globe, no matter how remote their whereabouts. The project will start with 180 small - but high capacity - satellites, sources told the newspaper. Competence in the field is being hired from satellite company Space Systems/Loral LLC, the article continues.



When Google talked about plans to bring internet to everyone, balloons where the first option discussed. Admittedly, it would also be a lot cheaper. However, satellites offer greater flexibility and capacity. And sure, the price might seem a bit hefty. Then again, Google's wallet is not known to have a problem. The USD 1 billion may well triple if the project enters the next phase.



Yet others claim this is just another project in the long line of failed global satellite aspirations. Teledesic LLC - backed by Microsoft - had similar plans back in the 90s. Technical hurdles and cost overruns eventually spelled END to those plans.