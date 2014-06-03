© daimy dreamstime.com

Beijer completes divestment of its US vehicle division

Beijer Electronics has completed its sale of the US vehicle division to Israeli company Micronet as of June 2, 2014.

The divestment is a consequence of the strategy to focus more resources on the global core business of Industrial HMIs.



“Divesting the Vehicle business is the right thing to do from a strategic perspective. We want to focus our resources to drive the development of our core business within Industrial HMIs. Micronet has their core business in the Vehicle area and will be able to integrate the business and benefit from several synergies. This transaction will create value for Beijer Electronics, our employees and for our customers.” says Fredrik Jönsson, CEO and President of Beijer Electronics AB.