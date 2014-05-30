© costasz dreamstime.com

Staci Corp. sold to Centre Lane Partners

EMS-provider STACI Corporation, a portfolio company of MCM Capital Partners, has been sold to Centre Lane Partners. The companies were represented by Lincoln International.

Jay Poffenberger, Managing Director at MCM, commented, “Through its aggressive global marketing effort, access to key decision makers and execution expertise, Lincoln created an outstanding outcome for the Company’s shareholders. Moreover, as a result of Lincoln’s collaborative approach with management, STACI found an exceptional partner to continue its strong growth trajectory. This transaction was a fantastic outcome for our fund, as well as the STACI management team and its employees.”