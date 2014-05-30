© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Omron expands executive roles for Nigel Blakeway

Omron Corporation has expanded the executive roles for Nigel Blakeway, appointing him as CEO of Omron Electronics LLC Industrial Automation Company for the Americas.

This new role is in addition to his responsibilities as Omron Corporation Executive Officer, and Chairman, President and CEO, Omron Management Center of America, inc. The change positions Blakeway to guide sales activity in the Americas, Omron’s region of steadiest growth, in the flagship Industrial Automation business unit which contributes 38% in annual sales.



“Over the past several years, Omron has invested heavily to support customer-facing activities throughout the Americas, including a significant expansion of sales and application engineering staff in Mexico and Brazil,” observes Blakeway. ”This positions Omron to successfully bundle our wide range of products and expertise to offer customers appealing values and business efficiency. A good example can be found in recent ‘re-shoring’ activities where manufacturers had set up plants in China and other countries, and now they want to reestablish manufacturing in the Americas. With Omron’s help manufacturers are able to fully replicate production lines in a shortened timeframe to take advantage of market changes. Through global infrastructure and well-trained channel partners who deliver excellent service, Omron has become everything they need in an automation solution provider.”