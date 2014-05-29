© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Gerald Li new president of ESI China

Electro Scientific Industries, supplier of laser-based manufacturing solutions for the microtechnology industry, has hired Gerald Li as President of ESI’s China Operation.

Gerald has spent the past twelve years leading China operations for companies as KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Brooks Automation and Evergreen Solar. Prior to that he had experience as a semiconductor fab manager in Taiwan and an engineer with Intel in the United States. Mr. Li holds M.S. degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from M.I.T. and in Physical Chemistry from Auburn University.



Ed Grady, ESI’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Gerald’s career includes over 30 years in the technology industry. He brings a diverse background of engineering, sales, operations, business development, and general management. He has a proven track record of establishing and growing successful sales and engineering teams in China for major US technology firms. We look forward to Mr. Li’s leadership to drive growth and broaden our penetration and product portfolio in the important China market.”