© luchschen dreamstime.com

MVTec signs new distributor in Israel

MVTec Software GmbH (Munich, Germany) signed ASIO Vision LTD (Tel Aviv) as new distributor in Israel. Besides distributing HALCON, ASIO Vision LTD also provides comprehensive technical support for MVTec’s software products.

“As ASIO Vision is a leading company in the Machine Vision market in Israel, we see the new cooperation with MVTec as an additional added value to our existing customers”, Jacky Kovo, VP Sales & Marketing at ASIO Vision states. “The HALCON software and its strong capabilities, combined with ASIO Vision's hardware sales, will benefit our customers with the best Machine Vision solution package.”



Johannes Hiltner, Technical Sales Manager at MVTec, explains: "The machine vision market in Israel mainly consists of high tech OEM companies. These companies need powerful and sophisticated software to meet the demanding requirements of image processing. HALCON and the collaboration between MVTec and ASIO Vision allow us to perfectly serve these needs."