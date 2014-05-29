© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Active-PCB Solutions expands with new facility

Active-PCB Solutions has significantly expanded its existing manufacturing site in Berkshire, doubling its floor space and capacity with the addition of 12,000 sq. ft. to its facility in Reading.

The investment has allowed for the addition of SMT assembly space and dedicated stores. Expanding on existing SMT lines, a third assembly line has been added to extend Active-PCB Solutions’ rapid prototype capability. The line incorporates a DEK Horizon 03iX platform, Pyramax 98A reflow oven and a JUKI 2080 high-speed flexible mounter.



Active-PCB Solutions has also added a secure facility to protect its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customer's intellectual property and confidentiality of new products being launched into the marketplace.