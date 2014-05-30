© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Angeleno Group invests in Kinematics Manufacturing Inc.

Kinematics Manufacturing, Inc. (KMI) has added Angeleno Group as an equity partner in its business. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, and with manufacturing operations in Jiangyin, China, KMI is a global supplier of precision motion control solutions, servicing the solar, oil & gas, mining, construction and other industrial markets.



"The transaction combines the engineering and operational strengths of KMI with the capital support and expansion capabilities of Angeleno Group to propel the Company into the next phase of its growth and development", Lincoln International - which advised KMI in the deal - writes in a press release.