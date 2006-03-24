Flextronics to manufacture Verigy products

The ATE operations at Agilent Technologies, Verigy, will according to CircuitsAssembly outsource its production to Flextronics.

Verigy, that is about to be spun-off from Agilent has decided to outsource its memory and SOC testers to Flextronics in China starting this year. Today Flextronics already perform initial product build at Flextronics sites in Germany and that cooperation is reportedly set to continue.