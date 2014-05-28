© Enthone

Enthone with new US facility

Enthone Inc. started construction of a new production facility for the exclusive manufacturing of certain components of the company’s next generation ViaForm copper damascene electroplating chemistries.

The Enthone ViaForm Copper Damascene Manufacturing Facility further expands the company’s high volume manufacturing (HVM) production and advance research center, all of which are located at its global headquarters in West Haven, Connecticut USA. Similar to the HVM, the new facility will exceed Class 1000 packaging requirements and feature computer integrated manufacturing, including in-line particle count, fully automated and enclosed chemical distribution, and dedicated processing streams.



Enthone will continue to maintain additional manufacturing at locations throughout the United States as specified by Process of Record (POR) requirements.



Mr. Jason Maupin, Vice President – Enthone Americas said, “This expanded manufacturing capacity tangibly demonstrates Enthone’s commitment to addressing our customers exacting manufacturing requirements, as we continue to develop electrochemistries to meet advanced copper interconnects at 20 nanometers and beyond.”