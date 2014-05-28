© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

Cencorp to restructure

Finnish Cencorp has started statutory negotiations in its Industrial Automation related segments. Not affected is the Clean Energy business segment.

The company is reviewing measures to "adjust operations in the Laser and Automation Solutions segment ("LAS") and Life Cycle Management segment ("LCM") to the changed business environment". These include options of restructuring and downsizing.



In relation to the process the company is reviewing possibilities to relocate its spare parts operations and service to Estonia. In addition, Cencorp reviews different options for the company's location and premises in Salo, Mikkeli and other places in Finland.



To adjust its operations Cencorp starts statutory negotiations in all its offices in Finland based on the grounds related to the restructuring of the operations and on production-related and financial grounds. The statutory negotiations will include all Cencorp employees in Finland excluding the personnel working within Cencorps Clean Energy segment. The negotiations concern reduction in labor of max. nine employees.