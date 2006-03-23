Foxconn revenues to fall 20%

Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn Electronics first quarter may decrease by 20-25% from the previous quarter, when it enjoyed record revenue of US$7.2 billion.

Foxconn has lately experienced lower shipments for Apple's iPod Nano MP3-Players and Sony's PlayStation 2 gaming consoles. Foxconn's revenues from consumer-electronics grew 37 per cent last year, driven by strong sales of iPod Nano. For this year Foxconn should enjoy growth of 101 per cent in this sector, benefiting from the Sony PlayStation 3 introduction, which Foxconn is a producer of.

