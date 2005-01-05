Henkel donates $1.35 million in aid

As immediate aid following the flood disaster in Southeast Asia, Henkel has pledged a cash donation of 500,000 euros. In addition, Henkel is preparing to send clothing and hygiene products valued at 500,000 euros.

“Henkel has endeavored to respond to this catastrophe by providing aid and assistance to the victims in as rapid and as unbureaucratic a manner as possible,” explained Knut Weinke, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Henkel KGaA.