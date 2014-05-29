© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Broadcom marches ahead

Broadcom extends market share by 4% to nearly 49% in set-top box IC market.

​Broadcom, once thought of as primarily strong in the North American cable set-top box market, has extended its market share such that it now leads in the cable, satellite, IPTV, and DTT markets worldwide, as well as in the closely related home networking market. With the exception of MStar, all of the other vendors in the market saw revenues nearly flat or falling during 2013.



“Most set-top vendors remain very optimistic about their prospects in either the latter half of 2014 or mid-year 2015,” according to ABI Research practice director Sam Rosen. “This optimism is well placed in OEM designs that are being tested by operators. However, especially in this environment where Pay TV operators are pursuing large-scale mergers (as well as mergers within smaller operators), less designs go to production while achieving higher unit volume.”



“Looking to 2014, we do expect to see Entropic and MStar experience growth,” continues Rosen. Entropic has more highly integrated designs, resulting from the Entropic-Trident acquisition while MStar is well positioned within the free-to-air markets and gaining ground in some low-cost Pay TV markets as well.