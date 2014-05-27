© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Softing acquires Online Development Inc.

Online Development Inc. (OLDI), an original design manufacturer that designs and builds industrial products for factory automation companies, has been acquired by Softing AG.

The company will operate as an entity under Softing North American Holding Company.



“Softing’s software development and communications products are a great fit with OLDI’s product development skills in computing, communications and I/O modules,” said Ron Monday, CEO of OLDI. “OLDI will continue as an ODM developing products for market leading companies under their brands.”



“OLDI’s 25 yrs of experience in developing factory automation modules and Softing’s industrial communications expertise offer customers a powerful combination of market-leading products and product development capabilities,” said Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG. “Moreover, with this acquisition, we can handle everything from device-level I/O to enterprise-wide communications.”



Online Development’s headquarters will remain in Knoxville, TN. OLDI-branded products will continue to be sold and supported with current channel partners.