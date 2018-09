Greening the Electronic Supply Chain: Corporate Sustainability Management gaining ground

© rangizzz-dreamstime.com

The goal of greening supply chains has traditionally focused on improving manufacturing processes or cleaning up a "dirty" industry issue.

Green benefits are business benefits

The importance of CSM

Leading CSM activities range from direct environmental practices to internal company work environments:

Green asset disposition (recycling, zero-landfill, etc.)

Industry certifications & accreditations (e.g., ISO 14000, e-Stewards, etc.)

Green corporate practices and green buildings (Sustainability Management)

Environmentally-friendly manufacturing practices

Greener work environments for employees

Implementing sustainability strategies

In 2009, the interest in our environmental impact issues grew beyond our employees, as our major customers began to express a greater concern as to how we operated our business. […] I don't think this experience is that unusual. It underscores that sustainability, rather than being either a grassroots or top-down initiative, is a truly collective phenomenon, one that is strengthened and furthered when we work together, step-by-step.