New ESA approval for Invotec's flex rigid PCBs

Having secured its first approval from the European Space Agency (ESA) earlier this year, Invotec Group has now gained approval for sequential flex rigid boards.

Since acquiring its rigid products approval in January, Invotec has engaged with 25 new customers across nine countries. Now with this additional approval, the company is better positioned to meet the demands of the space sector.



Tim Tatton, Invotec Group’s Managing Director, commented: “This is an important achievement for us that will create further new opportunities. We intend to continue expanding our ESA Approval portfolio across further product technologies and materials in order to meet the needs of an even wider range of OEMs in the space industry.”