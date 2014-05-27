© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

IPTE appoints representative in Italy

IPTE is now working with GnG SMT as its new representative for Italy. Started from 2014 GnG SMT will supply sales services for IPTE in Italy.

The cooperation covers the IPTE products for depaneling, marking, mounting and feeders.



According to IPTE, this collaboration will strengthen the company’s access to the Italian market, while at the same time, ensuring better support to the customers.