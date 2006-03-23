Electronics Production | March 23, 2006
Nvidia to acquire Finland's Hybrid
Technology Leaders in Handheld Graphics Silicon and Software Join Forces to Enable Compelling 3D for All Segments of Mobile Devices.
Nvidia Corporation, a global corporation in programmable graphics processor technologies, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finland based Hybrid Graphics Ltd., a developer of embedded 2D and 3D graphics software for handheld devices.
This acquisition will enable the customers of both companies to deploy compelling graphics solutions for the entire worldwide handheld market.
Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, Hybrid Graphics will become a subsidiary of NVIDIA Corporation and will continue to market and sell its products under the Hybrid name. Hybrid Graphics will maintain full support for its existing customer base, while continuing to invest in growing its engineering department as well as driving new business opportunities. No further terms of the acquisition were disclosed.
“Since its inception, Hybrid has successfully delivered graphics solutions to hundreds of millions of handheld devices. We provide innovative graphics technology and we make it work in the real world, in real devices,” said Mikael Honkavaara, CEO of Hybrid Graphics. “Joining with NVIDIA will enable Hybrid to both accelerate its growth and continue to play a key role in defining, developing and shipping pervasive graphics solutions for the handheld industry.”
Founded in 1994 and based in Finland, Hybrid Graphics is a highly respected software company at the forefront of developing and licensing graphics technology solutions for handheld consumer devices. Hybrid's customers are key players in the mobile industry including Nokia, Ericsson, Philips, Samsung, and Symbian whose total reach is well over 50% of the existing handheld market.
Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer, NVIDIA, stated: “Over the next decade, billions of handheld devices will be sold and for many, they are likely to become their most important computing device. These powerful and multi-function handheld devices will require rich graphics and by combining with the recognized leader in handheld graphics software, we are positioned to accelerate the adoption of graphics by offering the handheld industry a range of solutions from software to IP to GPUs.”
This acquisition will enable the customers of both companies to deploy compelling graphics solutions for the entire worldwide handheld market.
Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, Hybrid Graphics will become a subsidiary of NVIDIA Corporation and will continue to market and sell its products under the Hybrid name. Hybrid Graphics will maintain full support for its existing customer base, while continuing to invest in growing its engineering department as well as driving new business opportunities. No further terms of the acquisition were disclosed.
“Since its inception, Hybrid has successfully delivered graphics solutions to hundreds of millions of handheld devices. We provide innovative graphics technology and we make it work in the real world, in real devices,” said Mikael Honkavaara, CEO of Hybrid Graphics. “Joining with NVIDIA will enable Hybrid to both accelerate its growth and continue to play a key role in defining, developing and shipping pervasive graphics solutions for the handheld industry.”
Founded in 1994 and based in Finland, Hybrid Graphics is a highly respected software company at the forefront of developing and licensing graphics technology solutions for handheld consumer devices. Hybrid's customers are key players in the mobile industry including Nokia, Ericsson, Philips, Samsung, and Symbian whose total reach is well over 50% of the existing handheld market.
Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer, NVIDIA, stated: “Over the next decade, billions of handheld devices will be sold and for many, they are likely to become their most important computing device. These powerful and multi-function handheld devices will require rich graphics and by combining with the recognized leader in handheld graphics software, we are positioned to accelerate the adoption of graphics by offering the handheld industry a range of solutions from software to IP to GPUs.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments