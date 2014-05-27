© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

Sluggish start for India PC market in the 1Q of 2014

The overall India PC market continued to decline in Q1 2014, largely owing to poor end-user demand. According to IDC, the overall India PC shipments for Q1 2014 stood at 2.03 million units, representing a YoY drop of -25.2% over Q1 2013.