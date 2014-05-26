© marcin-kempski-dreamstime.com

Norwegian subcontractors may hit jackpot with JSM-programme

The Norwegian Government has presented a bill to the Parliament on the completion of the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) and preparing it for integration to the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF).

Pending Parliament approval, for Kongsberg this entails a continuous development and finalisation of a complete product in 2017.



“We are very pleased that the Government has presented its bill as indicated in the Revised National Budget on May, 14th 2014. A parliament approval means completion of the JSM and preparing the product for the market, says Harald Ånnestad, President of Kongsberg Defence Systems.



In future full-scale production the JSM-programme has potential of creating more than 450 jobs at Kongsberg, and also provides significant assignments to over 100 Norwegian subcontractors for decades.